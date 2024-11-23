'Sab EVM Ka Khel Hai': Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Reacts After Getting Only 155 Votes For Versova Seat In Maharashtra Election

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for his poor performance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Contesting from the Versova constituency, Ajaz surprisingly secured only 155 votes, even fewer than the votes received by NOTA (None of the Above).

Ajaz, who is best known for his controversies and viral videos, took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and said that those who are veterans in Maharashtra politics have also failed to secured votes in the assembly polls.

Ajaz wrote, "EVM ka khel hai sab.. Jo saalo se contest kar rahe hai aur politics mein hai, badi party, bada naam wo candidates haar rahe hain, ya phir bahut kam votes laaye hain. Main toh social worker hu jo logo ki awaaz banne koshish karta hu. Aur koshish karta rahunga (It's all a game of EVMs... Candidates who have been contesting for years, have a strong political background, belong to big parties, and have well-known names are losing or getting very few votes. I am just a social worker trying to be the voice of the people, and I will keep trying)."

He added, "Mujhe afsos unn logo ke liye hai jinke paas party ka naam tha, khudka track record tha, jinhone croro kharch kardiye 15 din mein, woh bahut bura haar gaye. Sab EVM ka khel hai Bhayya (I feel sorry for those who had the backing of a political party, a good track record, and spent crores in just 15 days, yet faced a humiliating defeat)."

EVM ka khel hai sab..

Ajaz contested the elections on a Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) ticket. The party is headed by Chandrashekhar Azad 'Ravan' who is an MP from UP's Nagina.

The actor is no stranger to politics and has time and again dabbled in professions and activities other than acting. However, with merely 155 seats, the political fortunes of the actor looks bleak.

Ajaz is a popular face on TV and social media, thanks to his antics on and off the (small) screen. The actor has over 5.6 million followers on Instagram. However, if the actor fancied any chances of his massive social media following translating into votes for him, he was clearly delusional.