Staffer Held For Alleged Film Data Theft At Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti’s Bandra West Production Office | file pic

Mumbai: Theft incident occurred at director-producer Zoya Akhtar and screenwriter Reema Kagti’s film production house in Bandra West on May 21. The Bandra police on Sunday arrested two individuals, including a staff member of the production house, for alleged theft.

A staff member of the production house allegedly stole discs and data related to film scenes and advertisements and sold them to another accused.

According to the FIR, Tiger Baby Digital LLP coampnay, operated by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has been functioning since 2016. The production house is located at Springs Apartment on B.J. Road in Bandra West. Around 12 to 15 staff members work at the production house, which is involved in film production.

The office stored several discs in a cupboard containing film scenes, shooting videos, and advertisements.

A staff member, Muhammad Shahid Azim Khan, was responsible for keeping the discs secure. He had been working with the company for the last seven years.

On May 21, at around 4.30 pm, other staff members asked Khan to bring the discs for work. However, he did not return with them. The staff then checked the cupboard and discovered that several discs were missing and some disc paper boxes had been burnt. However, no fire incident was found in the office or cupboard.

Subsequently, the staff informed the incident to Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Further inspection revealed that 66 discs containing data worth Rs 13 lakh had disappeared from the office.

Reema Kagti then inquired with two office staff members, Shahid Khan and Kalpesh Pawar. During the inquiry, Khan allegedly admitted that he had stolen 24 discs out of 119 over the last five months and sold them to an individual named Ritesh Gupta in Borivali West.

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However, the complainant suspects that Pawar may also have been involved in the theft, though there is no proof against him so far.

On behalf of the production house, HR representative Megkbin Shaikh, 36, filed a complaint against Shahid Khan and Ritesh. Following the complaint, the police registered a case of alleged theft and arrested the accused.