'India’s Progress, Leave That To Us...': Rupali Ganguly Slams Dhruv Rathee For His Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Humiliated' Tweet

Rupali Ganguly Slams Dhruv Rathee | Instagram

A few days ago, after a viral video of an international journalist asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi about not answering questions of the media went viral on social media, Dhruv Rathee had tweeted, "Modi deserves to be humiliated everywhere he goes (sic)." Now, on Monday, television actress Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupama, took to X (Twitter) to slam Rathee.

She tweeted, "It’s funny hearing the word 'humiliation' for Our Prime Minister, a leader who is continuously being honoured by countries around the world with their top civilian awards. My PM is among the most internationally respected and honoured leaders in the world today, and he is the democratically elected Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy."

It’s funny hearing the word “humiliation” for Our Prime Minister, a leader who is continuously being honoured by countries around the world with their top civilian awards. My PM is among the most internationally respected and honoured leaders in the world today, and he is the… https://t.co/Cns8Ixae0Y — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 25, 2026

The actress further wrote that PM Modi has been continuously winning elections for the past 25 years. Earlier he won as a Chief Minister, and now, as a Prime Minister. She also wrote that there are millions of people, who love, admire, and trust PM Modi.

Rupali tweeted, "And as for India’s progress, leave that to us Indians. More than 1.4 billion Indians are capable enough of deciding what is good for our country. We don’t need a YouTuber sitting abroad, disconnected from India’s ground reality, pretending to be our spokesperson while building his entire online career around mocking, criticizing, and fearmongering about the very country that made him relevant."

The actress' tweet received mixed responses from netizens. While some supported her, some slammed her.

Rupali Ganguly's Latest Instagram Post

Meanwhile, Rupali, who is an animal lover, on Monday took to Instagram to share video, in which she is making monkeys drink water on the sets of Anupamaa.

She posted, "Kindness costs nothing but is worth a lot …. ❤️ Request everyone to keep a bowl of water for the voiceless 🙏🏻 @bhim_karki kept calling and I had to do this first …. Poora scene hi gaya tha we had finished before time hence took the liberty and when I sent this video to my producer @rajan.shahi.543 he said fur babies first ❤️ Blessed to be working in a PH @directorskutproduction where life comes first ❤️ Even through Anupamaa Rajan ji and our entire team believes in spreading the msg of kindness and compassion (sic)."