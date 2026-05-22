'You Can Dislike PM But...': Actress Gul Panag Schools Dhruv Rathee Over 'Modi Should Be Humiliated' Remark - Check Viral Post

YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has once again found himself at the centre of a heated political debate after his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered massive backlash and support online.

The controversy erupted after a Norwegian journalist reportedly questioned PM Modi about why he has not held a formal press conference in years. Reacting to the moment on social media, Rathee posted a strongly worded statement criticising the Prime Minister and encouraging foreign journalists to continue questioning him during international visits.

“Modi deserves to be humiliated everywhere he goes. He has not given a single press conference in 12 years since he became the Prime Minister,” Rathee wrote. He further added that international media should continue asking difficult questions “so much that he is forced to show some accountability in front of people.”

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Gul Panag says ‘Criticism is fine, Humiliation is not’

Actor and former politician Gul Panag reacted to Rathee’s statement by resharing his post and expressing disagreement with his tone and approach.

“Not cool. You can dislike a Prime Minister, disagree with a government, protest, debate and vote differently. That’s democracy,” Panag wrote.

She further added, “But reducing the office of India’s Prime Minister, the man, the office, and what he represents abroad, to a joke on foreign soil, doesn’t feel like the right thing or dissent, to me. It diminishes him, the institution, and ultimately, us.”

Her response quickly gained traction online, with many praising her balanced stand while others argued that public accountability should apply regardless of office or location.

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Social media divided over Rathee’s comments

As expected, the internet erupted into a fierce debate, with users taking sharply opposing sides over the controversy.

One user wrote, “Criticism is part of democracy, but celebrating the humiliation of India’s elected Prime Minister on foreign soil is not patriotism. You may dislike Narendra Modi, but millions of Indians democratically chose him to lead the country.”

Another disagreed, saying, “An elected PM behaving more like a king than a public servant will obviously face criticism. When photo-ops, staged optics and forced diplomacy moments become the focus, people are bound to react.”

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Some users accused Rathee of provoking outrage for engagement. “Dhruv is trying hard to stay relevant with anti-Modi content,” one comment read.

Others defended his remarks and argued that leaders must face scrutiny. “What Gul said would make sense if the person in power respected the dignity of the office himself. Public accountability cannot be selective,” another user posted.