'Is This What You Support Alia Bhatt?': Anupmaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Shares Post Slamming Actress Over Her Gucci Leather Outfit At Milan Fashion Week

Anupmaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Shares Post Slamming Alia Bhatt Over Her Gucci Leather Outfit At Milan Fashion Week |

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly recently shared a post on her Instagram story reacting to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s leather outfit. On Monday, April 27, Rupali posted a story on Instagram that appeared to criticise Alia’s choice of clothing. The video she shared called out the actress for allegedly wearing leather made from skinned baby calves. It further questioned Alia for carrying a Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag, claiming it represented a culture that causes harm to animals.

The video was originally uploaded by a user named Sai Lohith. In it, the person asks the actress, "Is this what you support Alia?" Breaking down Alia’s look from Milan Fashion Week, where she appeared as a Gucci brand ambassador, the post alleged that the outfit involved “3 months old baby calves and 4 months old baby lambs” being used for leather production.

The person in the video further questioned Alia, "Your cat, Edward, how would you feel if someone murdered your son and used his skin to make bags and shoes?" The post also accused Gucci of "exploiting snakes, crocodiles, silkworms, cows, sheep, and goats."

It additionally pointed out the irony of Alia’s initiative "Coexist by Alia Bhatt", which promotes harmony between humans and animals. The user criticised the actress, saying, "If this is the idea of your co-existence then the animals are doomed." Calling Alia a "hypocrite", the user alleged that she promotes such causes only for PR and fame, and also criticised her for setting a negative example for her daughter.

Although Rupali did not add any caption while sharing the post, her resharing of the video was seen as a subtle criticism of Alia’s alleged support of animal-derived fashion. Known for being an outspoken animal lover, Rupali’s post was interpreted as a strong stand against animal cruelty.

Despite the backlash, Alia Bhatt has not yet responded to the controversy.

Rupali Ganguly is also widely known as an animal lover who often expresses her deep affection for dogs and other animals, both in interviews and on social media. She has spoken about her emotional connection with pets, saying to Times of India, "I always say that I have the spirit of the tigress, the soul of an elephant and the loyalty of a dog," highlighting how strongly she relates to them. In another interview, she shared how her pets play an important role in her life, saying, "I can’t function without my fur babies; they keep me sane," reflecting the comfort and balance her dogs bring to her daily routine.