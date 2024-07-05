Srikanth OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch RajKummar Rao's Film

Srikanth OTT Release Date | Trailer

Srikanth is biographical film starring RajKummar Rao in the titular role. The film was released on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 10, 2024. It is currently streaming on OTT.

Streaming date and platform of Srikanth

The film is streaming on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Srikanth (ne) Bolla, toh kar ke hi rahega 💫 For an inspiring true story about dreams and resilience, watch Srikanth, now on Netflix!"

Srikanth (ne) Bolla, toh kar ke hi rahega 💫 For an inspiring true story about dreams and resilience, watch Srikanth, now on Netflix!#SrikanthOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/9Zdot6Xs3l — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 5, 2024

Plot

The film narrates the story of a successful Indian entrepreneur named Srikanth Bolla, who founded Bollant Industries in 2012. The biographical movie shows the struggles of Srikanth, who was born visually impaired. He decides to generate employment for unskilled and especially for differently-abled individuals. Inspite of many failures and disabilities, he manages to shine. The film aims to convey that dreams can be seen without eyes.

Cast of Srikanth

The film features RajKummar Rao as Srikanth Bolla, Jyothika as Devika Malavade, Alaya F as Veera Swathi, Sharad Kelkar as Ravi Mantha, Bharat Jadhav as Magistrate, Sridhar Murthy as S N Venugopal, Aarav Khot as Narendra Bolla, Vivek Mishra and Hansal Mehta has special appeareance in the film. It also includes Om Kanojiya as Mahesh, among others.

All about Srikanth

It is written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. Tushar Hiranandani has directed the film. Bhushan Kumar has produced the film with Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and Krishan Kumar under Chalk and Cheese Films and T Series Films. Pratham Mehta has done the cinematography and Sanjay Sankla has edited the film with Debasmita Mitra.