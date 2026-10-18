Spirit Vs Ramayana Part 2: Prabhas And Triptii Dimri Starrer Gets NEW Release Date, Set To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's Film In Diwali 2027

Spirit Gets New Diwali 2027 Release Date | Photo Via Instagram

Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has a new release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 5, 2027, has now been postponed to Diwali 2027, setting the stage for a potential major box-office clash.

Prabhas' Spirit Gets Postponed

On Sunday, October 18, the makers announced the revised release date on social media. Sharing the update, Prabhas wrote, “Next Year, Diwali comes with a #OneBadHabit. ONE DATE. ONE FILM. A WORLDWIDE STORM.”

Check out Spirit new release date:

The film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Desai. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

Spirit Set For Box Office Clash With Ramayana: Part 2

With this change, Spirit is set to face competition from Ramayana: Part 2, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, which is also scheduled for Diwali 2027.

Interestingly, Vivek Oberoi features in both films, adding another talking point to the anticipated box-office showdown. With two high-profile projects potentially arriving during the festive season, their release plans and audience response will be closely watched.

Spirit Deepika Padukone Controversy

The film had earlier sparked controversy over Deepika Padukone's alleged casting as the female lead and her reported demand for an eight-hour workday after becoming a new mother. Reports suggested that after Vanga denied her request, Deepika quit the film and was subsequently replaced by Triptii Dimri.