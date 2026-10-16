300 Prepaid Previews For Namit Malhotra's Ramayana On November 4 | File Pic

We already knew that India’s biggest mythological spectacle, Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is releasing worldwide, pre-Diwali, on November 5. And the trade was also buzzing about the paid previews a day earlier being lapped up.

The Free Press Journal has just learnt that the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash film will allegedly have 300 prepaid shows. Now, that is genuinely a big number, and it is expected to net a colossal box office number just from PPs.

Our source said, “In recent years, paid previews for tentpole films have been adding substantially to the box office kitty. The craze for these talked-about films reaches a tizzy, and people are keen to watch them before the others. It’s a kind of status symbol. In the case of Ramayana, it may break records.” Wow!