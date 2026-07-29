 Spider-Man Brand New Day Advance Booking Report: Tom Holland & Zendaya Starrer Heading For A Bumper Opening In India
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Spider-Man Brand New Day Advance Booking Report: Tom Holland & Zendaya Starrer Heading For A Bumper Opening In India

Ahead of its July 30 India release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has generated exceptional demand in advance bookings. The film has sold 1.3 million tickets through BookMyShow, while day-one sales across PVR, INOX and Cinepolis stand at around 4 lakh tickets, pointing to a potentially record-breaking opening.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Spider-Man Brand New Day Advance Booking Report: Tom Holland & Zendaya Starrer Heading For A Bumper Opening In India
Spider-Man Brand New Day Advance Booking | Instagram

One of the most-awaited Hollywood films of the year, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is all set to hit the big screens in India on July 30, 2026, a day before it releases in the United States. The Indian audience is eagerly waiting for the movie, and the advance bookings are proof.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has already sold 1.3 million tickets till now through BookMyShow during the advance bookings. When it comes to the film's first-day advance booking, in the top multiplex chains—PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis—it has sold around 4 lakh tickets till now. For its second day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has sold around 2 lakh tickets till now, which is amazing.

The Destin Daniel Cretton directorial has reportedly collected over Rs. 85 crore gross for its opening weekend during pre-sales, and for day one, it has minted over Rs. 45 crore gross. So, we can easily expect the movie to take an opening of Rs. 60-65 crore gross in India. However, the collection can surely be better as well.

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All Set To Break Marvel Record In India

Avengers: Endgame (2019) had taken an opening of Rs. 53.50 crore net at the box office, the biggest opening for a Marvel film in India. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to break that record.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Early Reviews

A few early reviews of Spider-Man: Brand New Day are out, and they are highly positive.

An X account named The Hollywood Handle tweeted, "#SpiderManBrandNewDay is not only Tom Holland's best Spider-Man movie, it's one of the best Spider-Man films period. Super emotional and heartfelt, packed with unforgettable moments and an amazing direction, it perfectly captures what makes Peter Parker such an enduring hero. I left the theater completely blown away (sic)."

It will be interesting to see what reviews the movie will get from the Indian critics.

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