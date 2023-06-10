South Actress Kasthuri Shankar Questions Ram, Laxman's Moustache Look in Adipurush; Says 'Prabhas Looks Like Karna'

With just a few days left for its release, Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' has already become the talk of the town. The film is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana, and it stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as the mighty demon king Raavan.

'Adipurush' has been mired in controversies ever since the first teaser of the film was released, mainly due to its substandard visual effects and the looks of the actors.

While the makers took another six months and worked on the feedback received from the audience, looks like people still have their reasons to be disappointed by the upcoming film.

Actress Kasthuri Shankar questions actors' looks in Adipurush

The makers of 'Adipurush' were earlier slammed for showing Lord Ram and Laxman all dressed up in vests and armour during their exile, and now, south actress Kasthuri Shankar has questioned the beard and moustache look of Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

She went on to state that Prabhas looks more of Karna from Mahabharata than Lord Ram.

"Is there ANY tradition where Lord Ramji and Laxman are portrayed with moustache and facial hair? Why this disturbing departure ? Especially in Prabhas's telugu home, Sri Rama has been played to perfection by legends. I feel Prabhas looks like Karna not Rama," she tweeted.

Her tweet was met with mixed reaction from the Twitterati, with some agreeing to her while others stating that God can be worshipped in any form.

Adipurush to release on June 16

Meanwhile, promotions for 'Adipurush' are going on in full swing and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a blockbuster opening.

The film is set to hit the silver screens on June 16 and in a unique move, the makers have directed every cinema hall to keep one seat empty in the theatres for Lord Hanuman, as he is believed to appear wherever the Ramayana is recited.

The film also courted another controversy recently after director Om Raut was seen planting a peck on Kriti Sanon's cheek during their visit to the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

