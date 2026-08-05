Sourabh Raaj Jain Slams Reality Shows Over Content, Says 'It Is Sick & Oppressive, NOT Entertainment'

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain has criticised the current state of reality television, saying that many shows have crossed the line in the race for higher TRPs. Without naming any particular programme, the Mahabharat actor shared a strongly worded note on social media, calling for a "reality check" and questioning the kind of content being presented to viewers.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sourabh said he had initially been advised to stay away from the issue because it did not concern him professionally. However, he felt compelled to speak out from a humanitarian perspective.

"I was told to be quite on this as it doesn't concern me professionally at all... But I have to say this purely on the basis of humanity....Reality shows needs to have a reality check.... It's insane how low they are going for the sake of TRP's. It is NOT entertainment," he wrote.

The actor further expressed disappointment over the nature of content being aired and questioned the responsibility of those associated with such programmes.

"It is sick, oppressive, inhuman, sadist and more, all combine together.... I wonder how well known hosts of such shows let it all happen....It's really sad Hope better sense prevails in the industry....what kind of benchmark are we setting (sic)," the actor added.

In another story, he clarified that he did not mention about the reality shows streaming on OTT platforms.

Sourabh wrote, "TRP is considered for television viewership NOT OTT, Kripya thoda samjha karo..... Samajhdaar ko ishaara kaafi hai. Although I do believe irrespective of any platform there should be skill and art based content that add value mix with entertainment....not the regular nonsense."

Although Sourabh did not mention any reality show by name, his remarks come at a time when several television reality programmes have been facing criticism over their content and format on social media.

Interestingly, Sourabh is no stranger to the reality TV space himself. Over the years, he has participated in popular shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Nach Baliye 9.

On the work front, the actor is currently seen in the television show Sangamarmar. He remains best known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the 2013 mythological series Mahabharat, a role that earned him popularity and continues to be one of the most celebrated performances of his career.