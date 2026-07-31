'Why Do Filmmakers Avoid Adapting The Entire Mahabharata?' Netizens React After Ramayana Trailer Releases

'Why Do Filmmakers Avoid Adapting The Entire Mahabharata |

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana trailer was released on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 4:15 AM during Brahma muhurta. The release of the trailer for Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has sparked widespread excitement among moviegoers. Along with the praise for its visuals and scale, the trailer has also reignited a long-standing debate on social media: Why has no filmmaker attempted a feature film that covers the entire Mahabharata?

Debate over Mahabharata adaptation

Ramayana is an upcoming movie in which Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Maryada Purushottam Rama. The trailer of the film was released on Thursday, July 30, 2026. As soon as the makers released the trailer, it took the internet by storm and was filled with netizens' reactions. While many praised and criticised the adaptation of Valmiki's Ramayana, there were users who questioned the making and adaptation of Veda Vyasa's epic Mahabharata.

Netizens raise the question

Many users on Instagram and other social media platforms pointed out that while Ramayana has been adapted into films, television series and animated projects multiple times, the Mahabharata has largely remained confined to television adaptations or films focusing on specific characters such as Karna, Draupadi or Bhishma. Several netizens argued that the epic deserves a large-scale cinematic adaptation similar to Hollywood fantasy franchises.

One user named black4u9ww wrote on Instagram, "Why Do Filmmakers Avoid Adapting The Entire Mahabharata?"

Another user talked about the character of Draupadi and wrote, "Why don't they make a film about draupadi character???? The inception of the mahabharata deserves exploration."

Challenges of adapting Mahabharata

One of the biggest reasons filmmakers avoid adapting the complete Mahabharata is its sheer scale. The Sanskrit epic contains nearly 100,000 verses and features hundreds of important characters, multiple kingdoms and numerous interconnected storylines. Condensing such a vast narrative into a single feature film without compromising its depth is an enormous creative challenge.

The project would also require an unprecedented production budget. From grand battle sequences like the Kurukshetra war to elaborate visual effects, period sets and a massive ensemble cast, the financial investment would be enormous. Many filmmakers believe the story may be better suited to a multi-part film franchise or a long-form streaming series.

Aamir Khan plans Mahabharat adaptation

Actor Aamir Khan is currently working on a multi-part film adaptation of the Mahabharat, calling it the most significant project of his life and saying that initial preparations and groundwork are already underway. The actor has suggested that this significant endeavour might very well be the last film project of his career.