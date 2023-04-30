Sooraj Pancholi messaged Salman Khan right after his acquittal from Jiah Khan’s case, says ‘He did more than anyone else for me’

Sooraj Pancholi, the Indian actor, was acquitted of abetment charges by a special CBI court on April 28th, in connection with the suicide of actress Jiah Khan in 2013. The court judge,

AS Sayyed, pronounced the verdict due to the "paucity of evidence" against Pancholi. After almost a decade-long legal battle, the actor walked out of the court as a free man.

Following the verdict, Pancholi recently opened up about his relationship with Jiah and the support he received from none other than Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan.

In a conversation with the Bombay Times, Pancholi expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan, who stood by him during his difficult times.

Sooraj Pancholi on his struggles and how Salman supported him

Pancholi recounted how Khan had promised to produce his first film while he was an assistant director on Ek Tha Tiger. Despite Pancholi's legal issues, Khan produced his debut film Hero and supported him throughout. Pancholi described Khan's contribution to his career as surpassing anyone else's.

Despite the legal hurdles, Pancholi remained persistent and sought work in the industry over the last decade. However, he faced constant rejection due to the legal sword hanging over his head, as many corporates and studios were reluctant to work with him. Pancholi said that he was 'reborn' after the verdict and was now ready to work.

During the interview, Pancholi also shed light on his relationship with Jiah. He revealed that they met on Facebook, and despite their short-lived relationship of five months, he did not know the severity of her situation. Jiah was struggling with depression and financial pressures to support her family.

His latest revelation about Jiah Khan's case

Pancholi had informed her mother about Jiah's depression but expressed his regret that his love for Jiah was not enough to save her. He also shared that Jiah had tried to slit her hand back in 2012, and he had called her mother, Rabia Khan, in London, but she did not show up for months.

Sooraj Pancholi's acquittal has brought him newfound hope for his career, but his past experiences have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on his life. Nonetheless, his enduring resilience and perseverance to emerge out of this situation will undoubtedly inspire many.