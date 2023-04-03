Sonam Kapoor's expensive red wedding dress was ready in 6 months, will now be displayed at NMACC

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding outfit has made its way to India's first multi-arts center, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The center is located at the Jio World Center in Mumbai and was launched by the Ambani family on March 31, 2023, to showcase Indian talent across the globe. Sonam's wedding outfit, which took six months to make, was on display at the center on April 2, 2023.

The actress also shared this news to her fans on her IG story. Have a look at it.

Sonam Kapoor's IG Story

Her wedding dress isn't that simple one

Sonam's wedding outfit, a red lehenga designed by Anuradha Vakil, was embroidered using the Kalabattu technique with real gold and silver threads.

The hand-woven fabric was made in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, using gold and silk threads. The outfit cost around Rs 70-90 lakh and was paired with Rajputana jewelry, including a Guttapusalu neckpiece, matching earrings, and a multi-stranded matha patti.

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in 2018

Sonam's wedding was a grand affair, and she looked like a royal bride in her stunning outfit and jewelry. She married her love Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple recently became parents to a son named Vayu.

Apart from her personal life, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has also made a name for herself in the film industry with her impeccable fashion sense and acting skills.

Sonam's professional front

She is all set to feature in an upcoming film titled 'Blind'. Directed by Shome Makhija, this delayed indian crime thriller also includes actors like Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey and Vinay Pathak in significant characters.

With her ever-growing fan base, Sonam continues to be one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood, and her wedding outfit being displayed at NMACC only adds to her fashion legacy.