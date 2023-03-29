PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor stuns in ₹78,000 jacket

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 29, 2023
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor makes sure to turn heads every time she steps out in the city
The actress is known as the new-age fashionista of B-Town
She has time and again made statements with her unique and fashionable sartorial choices
Now once again, Sonam stole the show in a heavy studded jacket, exuding boho-chic vibes
The actress wore a jacket Saaksha & Kinni worth a whopping Rs 78,000
The jacket is made out of denim and adorned with intricate hand embroidered mirrors, tassle and thread work
She paired it with a custom-made abstract floral print bustier
She went for a chic bottom with a hand micro pleated asymmetric skirt
