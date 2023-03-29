PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor stuns in ₹78,000 jacket

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 29, 2023

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor makes sure to turn heads every time she steps out in the city

The actress is known as the new-age fashionista of B-Town

She has time and again made statements with her unique and fashionable sartorial choices

Now once again, Sonam stole the show in a heavy studded jacket, exuding boho-chic vibes

The actress wore a jacket Saaksha & Kinni worth a whopping Rs 78,000

The jacket is made out of denim and adorned with intricate hand embroidered mirrors, tassle and thread work

She paired it with a custom-made abstract floral print bustier

She went for a chic bottom with a hand micro pleated asymmetric skirt

Thanks For Reading!

Ranbir Kapoor amps up his casual look with ₹25,000 cap; see photos
Find out More