Ranbir Kapoor amps up his casual look with ₹25,000 cap; see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai on March 28
Photos by Varinder Chawla
He looked handsome as always in a casual outfit
The Brahmastra actor wore beige pants and plain white t-shirt
He completed his look with black sunglasses and a cap
We did a little research and found out that Ranbir wore a logo-print trucker cap worth nearly Rs 25,000
The cap features a green mesh and logo print at the front
Ranbir was all smiles as he posed for paparazzi from his car
Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently enjoying the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
He will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna
