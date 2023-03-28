Ranbir Kapoor amps up his casual look with ₹25,000 cap; see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai on March 28

Photos by Varinder Chawla

He looked handsome as always in a casual outfit

The Brahmastra actor wore beige pants and plain white t-shirt

He completed his look with black sunglasses and a cap

We did a little research and found out that Ranbir wore a logo-print trucker cap worth nearly Rs 25,000

The cap features a green mesh and logo print at the front

Ranbir was all smiles as he posed for paparazzi from his car

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently enjoying the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

He will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna

