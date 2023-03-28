Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023

South superstar Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday bash on Monday with Upasana and the bigwigs of the film industry

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The birthday bash was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Tollywood marking their presence. Kajal Aggarwal turned up the cuteness quotient with her husband Gautam Kitchlu

Photo by Varinder Chawla

RRR director SS Rajamouli arrived at the bash with his family

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nagarjuna arrived at the party with his wife Amala Akkineni, sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sukumar

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nikhil Siddhartha

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Lakshmi Manchu

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rana Daggubati

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Adivi Sesh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vijay Deverakonda

Photo by Varinder Chawla

MM Keeravani

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Screenwriter Kona Venkat, Mythri Movie Makers CEO Cherry, Director Bobby

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Naga Babu Konidela

Photo by Varinder Chawla

