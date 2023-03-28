Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023
South superstar Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday bash on Monday with Upasana and the bigwigs of the film industry
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The birthday bash was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Tollywood marking their presence. Kajal Aggarwal turned up the cuteness quotient with her husband Gautam Kitchlu

RRR director SS Rajamouli arrived at the bash with his family

Nagarjuna arrived at the party with his wife Amala Akkineni, sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni

Sukumar

Nikhil Siddhartha

Lakshmi Manchu

Rana Daggubati

Adivi Sesh

Vijay Deverakonda

MM Keeravani

Screenwriter Kona Venkat, Mythri Movie Makers CEO Cherry, Director Bobby

Naga Babu Konidela

