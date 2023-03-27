Ram Charan Birthday Special: 7 times when the megastar proved his fashion prowess

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 27, 2023
The ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan is celebrating his 38th birthday today and he never fails to impress his fans with his talent and personality. Let's see his cool fashion choices that you can take inspiration from and upgrade your wardrobe
Ram Charan in this all-brown suit looks dapper and he wore a light blue shirt beneath, a jacket which featured wide lapels, and high-waisted pants
The megastar opted for an all-black cool outfit which he paired with green-tinted glasses and loafers. He rolled the shirt sleeves, and wore a white t-shirt underneath and paired a casual black pant with it
Ram Charan in a white T-shirt with a beige jacket over it and pants; looked charming in this muted tone outfit
He is showing how to pair a basic full sleeved collar t-shirt with a trouser and this looks absolutely classy
When summer holidays are around, you can look up to this outfit of the megastar for inspiration
The actor paired a formal white shirt, black pants and a velvet brown jacket with glossy formal shoe. His look can melt anyone's heart and could be an ideal choice for your major event
