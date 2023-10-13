Sonam Kapoor Sends Legal Notice To YouTuber With 7K Followers For Roasting Her (WATCH) |

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have reportedly sent a legal notice to YouTube Raginyy for posting a video that shows the content creator roasting the actress over her tone-deaf statements made in the past. These include her comments on money, the famous chat with Rajkummar Rao, and her interview with Rajeev Masand.

Raginyy shared a video in response to a legal notice titled "She Who Must Not Be Named" and even posted a screenshot of it. However, Instagram later removed the original screenshot, which had been captioned as "Bro has lost his mind over one video."

The legal notice emphasised that such malicious efforts have the potential to harm the reputation of both Sonam and Anand's brands and individual family members, which they have dedicated significant efforts to establish. It further outlined that, with the assistance of their legal team, they are working to counteract defamatory comments, online harassment, negative news coverage, and unfavorable reviews concerning them and their brands.

Sonam and Anand married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018. In March 2022, the couple joyfully shared the news of their first child on the way. Their baby boy, Vayu, was born on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Sonam recently made her appearance in the film 'Blind,' directed by Shome Makhija, alongside notable actors like Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. This film marked her comeback to acting following a maternity break. Additionally, Sonam has committed to two new projects in her career.

