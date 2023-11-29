Sonam Kapoor Can't Stop Blushing As Anand Ahuja Kisses Her In Front Of Paps (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor made heads turn as she stepped out in style to attend a fashion event in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 29). Sonam's husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, also accompanied the actress. Several photos and videos have surfaced on social media in which the couple is seen happily posing for paparazzi.

In one of the videos, Anand is also seen kissing Sonam on her cheeks in front of the photographers. Their adorable moment was captured by paps and has been shared on social media.

The video also shows Sonam blushing after Anand's romantic gesture. Take a look at the clip here:

For the event, Sonam opted for a vibrant orange gown. On the other hand, Anand is seen wearing a grey suit. Sonam is known for her versatile and stylish fashion choices. She often experiments with both traditional and contemporary looks, showcasing elegance and trendsetting outfits on various occasions, including red carpets and events.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, last year, in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Veere Di Wedding actress was last seen in the film Blind. The film also starred Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters and was released on an OTT platform. The movie also marked Sonam's return to the acting world after a long hiatus. Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, which was once remade in Tamil as Netrikkann starring Nayanthara in the lead.