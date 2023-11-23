PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor Looks Chic In Bronze Dress & Long Jacket

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 23, 2023
On November 22, Sonam Kapoor attended Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey's screening in Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
For the movie screening, Sonam Kapoor made heads turn in a golden printed dress and a long jacket from Raw Mango.
Sonam Kapoor kept her makeup matte and opted for a sharp, contoured look.
Sonam Kapoor wore a pair of thigh-high black boots to elevate her outfit.
For accessories, Sonam Kapoor opte for a minimal golden and black earring.
Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007 with Ranbir Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind, which premiered on 7 July 2023 on Jio Cinema.
Sonam Kapoor's hair was the main highlight of her look, as it was half-wrapped in a sleek and swept-back ponytail at the back.
Recently, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted football legend David Beckham at their residence in Mumbai.
