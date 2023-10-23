Sonam Kapoor Moves Into A New Home In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
On Monday, Actress Sonam Kapoor informed her fans that she has moved into a new home in Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
Sonam Kapoor shared the photos on her social media and wrote, "We moved into our new house this week .. our hearts are filled with joy and hope and we can’t wait to make new memories here."
Sonam Kapoor wore a blush pink ethnic suit from fashion designer Anita Dongre's label.
Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor has later appeared in movies like Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Pad Man among others.
Sonam Kapoor is married to Anand Ahuja. The duo tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had become parents to a baby boy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August 2022.
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind, which was directed by Shome Makhija.