Sonakshi Sinha Meets Her Parents-In-Law Ahead Of Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to have a registered marriage on June 23, followed by a reception party. Now, Sonakshi met her Father-in-law, Mother-in-law ahead of her wedding with Zaheer. The family bonded, and the picture were shared by Zaheer’s sister on her Instagram stories.

In the picture, we can see Sonaksi with father-in-law, Iqbal Ratnasi, Zaheer with mother and sister, and celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.

Sonakshi’s wedding invite was leaked online last week. The wedding invite also includes an audio QR code which features a sweet message from Sonakshi and Zaheer.

Their wedding invite stated, “The moment where go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend,” Sonakshi said, before Zaheer added, “To being each other’s definite and official husband and wife.” “Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there."

Sonakshi's family and friends, including Yo Yo Honey Singh, are anticipated to attend her private wedding ceremony.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's relationship

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for quite some time, and they have never been shy about admitting their love in public. The two are frequently spotted making mushy things about each other on their social media accounts, and they never miss an opportunity to pack on the PDA.



They are also seen outside restaurants and other venues in Mumbai. In January 2024, the pair took a trip together.



They cooperated on the 2022 film Double XL as well as the music video Blockbuster.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in films like Kakuda and Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.