'So Scary, Intense': Shehnaaz Gill's Nose Ring Accidentally Goes Into Her Stomach During Shoot, VIDEO Sparks Concern Among Fans

Shehnaaz Gill's Nose Ring Mishap During Shoot Leaves Fans Worried | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill , who rose to fame after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, experienced an unexpected mishap while shooting. A behind-the-scenes video shared by the actress on her Instagram handle shows her dealing with an incident involving her nose ring.

Shehnaaz Gill's Nose Ring Mishap During Shoot Leaves Fans Worried

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen running on the set when her nose ring accidentally falls into her mouth and is believed to have been swallowed. Actor Saurabh Sachdeva is also seen helping her as she tries to deal with the situation, patting her back in an attempt to help her dislodge the nose ring.

Check out the video:

The unexpected incident left fans concerned about the actress's well-being. The incident appears to have taken place in the middle of filming, highlighting how unexpected situations can occur on sets. Despite the mishap, Shehnaaz reportedly remained committed to her work.

Fans Express Concern

The video has caught the attention of fans, who are praising the actress for continuing with her professional commitments despite the uncomfortable incident. One user commented, “OMG... I truly admire and love how dedicated you are, darling! But please stay safe! You are precious, so take care of yourself.”

Another fan wrote, “Don’t risk your life, Sana, for a role. You are precious to us.”

A third user commented, “Bohat intense and scary moment si jad hoya eh.” Another fan wrote, “It shows how passionate you are about your work. Take care of yourself.”

Work Front

The actress was last seen in the Punjabi film Ishqnama, which was released in cinemas on July 24.

Next, Shehnaaz has Singh vs Kaur 2 and Sab First Class.