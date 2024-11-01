 Singham Again SPOILER: Salman Khan's Cameo As Chulbul Pandey Wows Fans, Gets Loud Whistles & Screams In Theaters (VIDEO)
Singham Again SPOILER: Salman Khan's Cameo As Chulbul Pandey Wows Fans, Gets Loud Whistles & Screams In Theaters (VIDEO)

Singham Again has hit theatres on November 1, and fans are already showering it with praise. However, what has truly impressed the audience is the unexpected cameo by none other than Inspector Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman Khan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via X (Twitter)

Singham Again has finally hit the theatres today, November 1, 2024. Touted as one of the biggest hits of this year, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor, with fans already showering it with praise, but what seems to have impressed the audience the most is the surprising cameo by none other than Inspector Chulbul Pandey aka superstar Salman Khan.

Spoiler alert!

Several leaked photos and videos from Singham Again featuring Khan's cameo is currently going viral on social media, creating a buzz among fans. Salman can be seen dressed in his cop uniform and meeting Ajay Devgn aka Bajirao Singham, wearing a black turtleneck T-shirt, smiles at Khan's character as he says, "Ab aayega mazza."

Check it out:

article-image

In the viral videos, fans can be heard whistling and screaming as Salman makes his appearance on screen.

A user wrote on X, "Chulbul Pandey back Salman Khan's entry is very powerful, wow! #SinghamAgain blew my mind! I can't get over the action scene!"

"Salman Khan’s entry was one for the books! The audience was hooked from the moment he appeared! #SinghamAgain #SinghamAgainReview" read another comment. A third user said, "Don't miss out this amazing movie which is really good and great to watch..so enjoy this weekend."

Singham Again is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, alongside Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films. This is the fifth instalment in the Cop Universe after Singham, Singham 2, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Singham Again has clashed with the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which marks the return of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, Vidya Balan as Manjulika alongside Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit in the lead.

