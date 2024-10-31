 Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 BANNED In Saudi Arabia Due To Ramayana References, Homosexuality
Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to clash at the box office as both the films will release on November 1. However, both the films have been banned in Saudi Arabia. While Singham Again has been banned because of Ramayana references and Hindu-Muslim conflict angle, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been banned due to homosexuality themes.

Sachin T
The Indian box office is all set to witness the biggest clash of the year as Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit the screens on November 1. However, both the films have hit a roadblock overseas as they have been banned in Saudi Arabia over references of religious material, mythology and homosexuality.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Singham Again has been banned in Saudi Arabia over the references of Ramayana in the film. It reportedly also has a Hindu-Muslim conflict angle and thus, Saudi Arabia has refused to screen the film.

As for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film reportedly has references related to homosexuality, which is strictly banned in the gulf country. While such references have not been hinted at in the trailer and songs of the film, it might be the biggest plot twist in the movie.

Singham Again is by far the biggest film of the Rohit Shetty 'cop universe', with an array of actors including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff among others in key roles. The trailer showed parallels drawn between the story of the film and major events of Ramayana.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film of the blockbuster franchise, and Kartik Aaryan has reprised his role of Rooh Baba. While Vidya Balan too has returned into the shoes of the iconic Manjulika, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit are the newest additions to the franchise.

Both the films are set to release on November 1, and the makers have left no stone unturned to ensure the success of their respective films. Advance bookings have already been opened and if the initial figures are to be taken into consideration, both the films are competing head to head in the box office battle.

