Singers Kumar Sanu, Abhijeet and Shaan pay tribute to Shravan Rathod

Abhijeet: If Shravan was the smiling kind, Nadeem was the blunt type. Together the combo brought back the melody and made music the hero of the film. Music was the USP once again like it was during RD Burman’s time. Films were sold primarily for music and good singers had a field day with them. In their era, they made sure that the Khans or the Kumars could not steal the show; they were the ultimate melody kings. A perfectionist though, Shravan never lost his cool, a rare quality. He knew how to keep the singers in good spirits and get the job done. They made music unlike today’s music composers who are aided by technology.

Shaan: Shravan and I shared so many fond memories. It is shocking as on Thursday evening he said he was feeling better, but late in the night he ‘signed off’. I have had a long association with Shravan. My mom used to be a part of the chorus group that sang for him, and later I started singing for him. It was a matter of pride to have sung for one of the best jodis of Bollywood. He introduced me to a lot of places/people and we did several shows together, especially the Brahmakumaris show at Siri Fort in Delhi, I still cherish that memory.