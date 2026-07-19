Singer Jasmine Sandlas Allegedly Inappropriately Touched By Crowd At Dehradun Concert; Video Goes Viral

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas landed in the spotlight after a video from her recent concert in Dehradun went viral on social media. The clip, which sparked outrage online, shows the singer being mobbed by members of the crowd while greeting fans after her performance.

Jasmine performed at a free concert held at Parade Ground in Dehradun, where thousands of fans gathered to watch her live. During the show, she entertained the audience with some of her popular songs, including Sip Sip, Shararat, and Lawan.

The event also made headlines locally after reports claimed it attracted a larger crowd than a nearby political rally addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

However, it was what happened after the performance that grabbed attention.

A video shared on social media shows Jasmine Sandlas stepping closer to the audience after fans in the front row cheered for her, offered roses and reached out to shake hands. According to the user who posted the clip, the situation turned uncomfortable.

The user wrote, "Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas was mobbed and inappropriately touched by the public. She was performing in Dehradun. After she finished a song, the crowd in the front row cheered, offered roses, and reached out to shake hands. She stepped down a little to accept the roses and greet fans, but some people showed their true colors and touched her inappropriately."

Shocking 🚨🚨🚨#JasmineSandlas was inappropriately touched and mobbed by the audience on yesterday night Dehradun event ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/C16tWbOxdx — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) July 19, 2026

The post further added, "We must respect others and behave properly. God only knows when the crowd will learn this."

As the video spread across social media, several users came out in support of the singer while condemning the alleged behaviour seen in the clip.

The viral video comes just days after Jasmine made headlines for a happier reason. During the same concert, she surprised fans by inviting her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, onto the stage and announcing their engagement. She also showed her engagement ring to the cheering audience.