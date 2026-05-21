'Security Guards Are Very Aggressive': Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Halts Concert In Dehradun After Barricade Mishap - Watch Video

Barricade Mishap At Jasmine Sandlas Concert |

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas performed at the Roar 2026 at DIT University, Dehradun. The videos from her concert are going viral on social media, but there's one video that has grabbed everyone's attention the most. So, during the concert a barricade collapsed, due to which many people fell. Jasmine decided to halt the concert and solve the issue.

In the video, we can hear the singer saying, "Waheguru, Waheguru, Waheguru! I am so sorry this is happening. I need my internal team to take over please. Security gaurds are very aggressive. We will sove this in 30 seconds." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Mishap At Jasmine Sandlas' Concert

Reacting to the viral video, a guy, who was there at the concert commented, "I can spot myself in this video😢 bhai bhot jor ki lagi thi (sic)." Another Instagram wrote, "Dehradun mai ho aur kand na ho aisa ho sakta hain (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "People are stuffed in such a small space like cattle. When safety takes a back seat , this is how stampedes happen, somehow authorities never learn... (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Jasmine Sandlas Songs

Jasmine has been working in the Bollywood industry for more than a decade. Her famous songs include Yaar Na Miley from Kick, Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer, Taras Ni Aya Tujhko from Munjya, Dhurandhar Title Track, Shararat from Dhurandhar and more.

Her career got a boost with Taras Ni Aya Tujhko from Munjya, which featured Sharvari, and it had become a rage. Last year, with Shararat, she undoubtedly got the most popular song of her career.

We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to her voice in the upcoming Bollywood films.