'Us Student Ko Mai Ye Kehna Chahungi...': Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma Finally BREAKS Silence On Ghaziabad Show Stage Invasion, Asks Forgiveness For Student- Watch VIDEO

Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma Finally BREAKS Silence On Ghaziabad Show Stage Invasion |

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma was taken aback by an unexpected incident at Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology (RKGIT) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Reacting to the event, she released a video on her social media to clarify what happened during the concert and urged the college management to forgive the students involved, noting that the fan who jumped on stage likely had no harmful intentions.

In her Instagram video, Sunanda said, “Hello everyone, this is Sunanda Sharma. Kal RKGIT, Ghaziabad, college mein thoda sa mishappening ho gayi…” She explained that while she was performing, a student suddenly appeared on stage, catching everyone by surprise. The unexpected intrusion caused fear among the crowd and on stage.

She added, “Sab dar gaye, main bhi dar gayi. Mera reaction bhi bhot loud tha stage pe jab wo ekdum se aa gaye.” Citing security concerns, Sunanda had to quickly leave the stage, noting, “We were not prepared for that.”

The singer confirmed that the college has taken strict action against the student. However, she appealed to the management to forgive the students and the fan, saying, “Kayi baar kisi ke pyar jatane ka tareeka galat ho jata hai.” She added, “I don't think unki intention galat thi,” emphasizing that she herself has forgiven them.

Sunanda concluded by addressing the student directly, urging them to reflect and learn from the incident. She said, "Us student ko mai ye kehna chahungi ki aap kisi kko bhi pyar karte hain uska ek tareeka ho sakta hai apna apna...bas yahi kehna chahungi." The singer went on to thank her fans for showing so much love to her. She ended the video with a message for her fans saying, "Thankyou very much for being so kind always, and itna pyar dete hain aap sab. Thankyou very much to all of you guys."

On SunDuring her performance at RKGIT, Ghaziabad, a student unexpectedly jumped on stage, startling Sunanda Sharma and the audience. She had to quickly leave the stage for safety. The student who jumped on stage was removed by the security team immediately.