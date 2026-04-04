Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma Screams, Walks Off Mid-Performance After Fan Jumps On Stage To Touch Her During Ghaziabad Show—VIDEO

Fan Jumps On Stage To Touch Sunanda Sharma During Concert | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer-actress Sunanda Sharma, best known for hit tracks including Jatt Yamla, Jaani Tera Naa, Pagal Nahi Hona, and Chorri Chorri, performed on Friday evening (April 3) at Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology (RKGIT) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. While she was seen enjoying and grooving during her performance, the show turned chaotic after an excited fan suddenly jumped on stage, leaving her frightened. Several videos from the incident have since gone viral on social media, capturing the disturbing moment.

Fan Jumps On Stage To Touch Sunanda Sharma During Concert

Dressed in a white T-shirt and baggy jeans, Sunanda was left startled after a male fan suddenly stormed the stage. As he attempted to touch her feet, the singer screamed in fear and quickly walked off mid-performance. Meanwhile, the fan remained on stage posing in front of the audience before police personnel and a bouncer promptly escorted him out of the venue.

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Ghaziabad Police Take Accused Into Custody

According to PunjabNewsLine, the Ghaziabad Police have taken the accused into custody and begun questioning him, with reports suggesting that he is a student of the same college.

Following the incident, Sunanda was too shaken to return to the stage. Her team decided to cancel the show in the middle, despite the audience's repeated requests. Students expressed their disappointment by leaving the venue after the announcement.

Sunanda Sharms Hugs Fan During Concert

Last year, Sunanda made headlines during one of her concerts when she hugged a male fan on stage. During her live concert in Mohali, a fan was seen expressing his admiration for the singer from the crowd. Sunanda then invited him on stage and gave him a warm hug. She later shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, "Jo pyaar karde ne, oh te gale milan de haqdaar ne. Thank you for sending me this video. Rooh khush ho gayi ai."

"Jinna pyaar mainu mileya ai, ohde ton pta lagdai k mere Murshad di nigaah mere te sawalli ai (sic)," she further wrote.

As of now, Sunanda Sharma has not issued any statement regarding the shocking incident.