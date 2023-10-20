Singer Hariharan's Son Karan On His Acting Debut: 'I Didn’t Use Whatever Recognition My Dad Has In The Industry' |

Karan Hariharan, son of famous singer Hariharan is all set to mark his debut with Pyaar Hai Toh Hai opposite Sundar Paani Kashyap. Directed by Pradeep R.K. Chaudhury, his character has many shades in this emotional love story. The film is slated to release on 20 October, 2023. In a freewheeling chat with The Free Press Journal, Karan tells how important is it for him to make his own identity, why he wants to delve into action genre and more.

When asked about how did he decide to join the show business, he shares, “I had done a music video with dad when I was just four years old. I was on the sets as a baby boy, that love for set and acting was there from a very young age. Music was also inside me because of Appa with a high level of musical atmosphere at home. My passion was to talk and act and play the part. My folks at home would call me nautanki. I always wanted to be an actor.”

“I used to go with dad for his music video’s shoots, also when he would do interviews. I remember, I always pictured myself as an actor. I remember dad was invited to Kapil Sharma’s show, but I didn't go. I decided to go only when I am able to do something and go for myself. These moments ignited that urge to define myself. I want to earn those things. I didn’t want it to be given,” he adds.

As the title of his debut film is Pyaar Hai Toh Hai, when asked if it did happen to him in real life, he tells, “It’s unfortunate in real life. I have had many puppy love but couldn’t find one true love. If the universe decides then I will find the soulmate. Its not something I am actively avoiding or looking for. It will happen when it has to happen. My brother got married so there is a pressure. I am obsessed with my work so I don’t think it’s fair not being available to your partner, as in our profession we have no time limits. I am not in that place where I feel it’s the right time to be in a relationship. I am just too obsessed with my profession.”

Sharing further about the plot line of the film, he reveals, “In a nutshell, it’s story about a best friend, who is in love with her best friend. It depicts his unconditional love for her. It is set in the scenic locales of Rishikesh.”

When further probed that being a star kid, why did he choose to debut with a small production house, he explains. “I have been slogging a lot. I want to make my own identity. I didn’t use whatever recognition my dad has in the industry. I have to do it the right way and my way, so that, I can sleep peacefully at night. I am not trying to prove anything to anyone; it was more for myself and for my peace of mind. Hence, I opted for it. Also, I am not singing in this film. If I was good at singing then probably, I would have done, but I feel I am yet not so good at singing.”

On a concluding note, Karan affirms that he wants to explore action further. “After this film, I look for better films and I want a transition to do action films. This film showcases more of an actor’s emotional side. I am glad I got this opportunity to showcase the actor in me. Yes, I need to transition to action. I want to do cool and action stuff as well. There is scope to do action with emotions. Earlier, they would be getting to do blanket action. But now it's deep work, you can do romantic action. There is no reason for that to not exist as well. The blend of genres have seen the advent which is phenomenal,” he signs off.