Hariharan’s performance wins hearts of Bhopalites

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mesmerising performance of playback singer Hariharan won hearts of Bhopalites at Ravindra Convention Centre on Saturday evening.

The 68-year-old versatile singer presented ghazals which captivated audience of the different age groups. He also presented some of his popular film numbers like ‘Tu hi re…’, which earned huge round of applauses from the audience. The 1500-seated Hansdhwani auditorium was packed with the fans of the legendary singer.

Shahdab Shakoori accompanied him on tabla, Sushant Sharma on guitar, Pradeep Pundit on harmonium and Atul Raninga on keyboard. Saibu Saimon was a sound engineer.

It was part of the concert, Mera Bhopal Bakaul Shyam Munshi. The event was organised in the memory of late author Shyam Munshi.

Besides, Kissagoi was held in which writer and film director Rumi Jaffery spoke on Shyam Munshi. He said that Munshi was a versatile personality. “Woh to ek pura Bhopal the… He used to talk on almost every topic like ghazal, music, literature, painting etc,” Jaffery said .

