Mumbai: Ace Musician Hariharan To Perform Live In The City For The Ninth Edition Of Rehmatein

Eminent singer Hariharan will be performing live on August 29 at the ninth edition of Rehmatein. Organised to raise funds for musicians in need, the music concert will take place at Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion.

An initiative by Sangeetam Charitable Trust, and E- Bizz Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd, the event is conceptualised and produced by Saurabh Daftary. Apart from Hariharan, the ninth edition of the concert will bring veteran singer Anup Jalota and Rajasthani sufi musician Kheta Khan together for an enchanting sufi jugalbandi. The event is a tribute to legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, late Mohammed Radi, and late Kishore Kumar.

Expect a soulful performance by Harshdeep Kaur, and Salman Ali. Comedian Kapil Sharma will also be present at the event along with Niraj Bajaj, the chairman of Bajaj Auto Ltd as Guest of Honour.

"Rehmatein isn't just an event, but a testament to the unity and compassion within the cultural fraternity. The event promises to blend the magic of music with the spirit of philanthropy in an unforgettable evening of melodies and goodwill,” said Saurabh Daftary.

When: August 29. 6.30 PM onwards

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion

Tickets: Rs 500 onwards. Available online

