Shweta Basu Prasad announces separation with Rohit Mittal ahead of first wedding anniversary

Makdee star Shweta Basu Prasad tied the knot with her filmmaker boyfriend Rohit Mittal on December 13 following Bengali and Marwadi rituals, last year. Ahead of her first year anniversary, the actress announced that she is separating from her husband Rohit.

In a post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad on Instagram, she wrote, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals."

"Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader," she added.