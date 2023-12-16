 Shreya Talpade Is 'Recovering Well' After Suffering Heart Attack, Reveals Family: 'He Looked At Us & Smiled Today'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShreya Talpade Is 'Recovering Well' After Suffering Heart Attack, Reveals Family: 'He Looked At Us & Smiled Today'

Shreya Talpade Is 'Recovering Well' After Suffering Heart Attack, Reveals Family: 'He Looked At Us & Smiled Today'

Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on December 14 after wrapping up the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Shreya Talpade Is 'Recovering Well' After Suffering Heart Attack, Reveals Family: 'He Looked At Us & Smiled Today' | Photo Via Instagram

Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on December 14 after wrapping up the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle. Later, he underwent an angioplasty at Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai. Now, the actor's family member shared a health update and revealed that Shreyas is 'recovering well.'

“Shreyas is better now. He has been recovering well and the surgery went fine. He looked at us and smiled today morning. That was relieving to all of us. He will himself talk to you in a few days time,” reported Bombay Times.

Read Also
Shreyas Talpade’s Heart Stopped For 10 Minutes: Report 
article-image
Read Also
Shreyas Talpade To Sushmita Sen: Celebs Who Survived Heart Attack
article-image

A few days ago, Shreyas' wife Deepti Shreyas Talpade issued a statement on social media and wrote,  “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise.”

"We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us," she added.

Reportedly, after finishing Welcome To The Jungle's shoot, Shreyas went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy, and she rushed him to the hospital, but he collapsed on the way.

Read Also
Shreyas Talpade Suffers Heart Attack Post Welcome To The Jungle Shoot, Undergoes Angioplasty In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Ayesha Khan? Bigg Boss 17 Wildcard Contestant Claiming To Be Munawar Faruqui's Girlfriend

Who Is Ayesha Khan? Bigg Boss 17 Wildcard Contestant Claiming To Be Munawar Faruqui's Girlfriend

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan, Who Accused Munawar Faruqui Of 'Two-Timing' To Enter As Wildcard (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan, Who Accused Munawar Faruqui Of 'Two-Timing' To Enter As Wildcard (WATCH)

Salaar Mania: SS Rajamouli Buys FIRST Ticket Of Prabhas' Mega Action Film In Hyderabad

Salaar Mania: SS Rajamouli Buys FIRST Ticket Of Prabhas' Mega Action Film In Hyderabad

Shreya Talpade Is 'Recovering Well' After Suffering Heart Attack, Reveals Family: 'He Looked At Us &...

Shreya Talpade Is 'Recovering Well' After Suffering Heart Attack, Reveals Family: 'He Looked At Us &...

What Is Ketamine? The Drug That Was Found In Matthew Perry's System

What Is Ketamine? The Drug That Was Found In Matthew Perry's System