Shreya Talpade Is 'Recovering Well' After Suffering Heart Attack, Reveals Family: 'He Looked At Us & Smiled Today'

Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on December 14 after wrapping up the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle. Later, he underwent an angioplasty at Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai. Now, the actor's family member shared a health update and revealed that Shreyas is 'recovering well.'

“Shreyas is better now. He has been recovering well and the surgery went fine. He looked at us and smiled today morning. That was relieving to all of us. He will himself talk to you in a few days time,” reported Bombay Times.

A few days ago, Shreyas' wife Deepti Shreyas Talpade issued a statement on social media and wrote, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise.”

"We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us," she added.

Reportedly, after finishing Welcome To The Jungle's shoot, Shreyas went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy, and she rushed him to the hospital, but he collapsed on the way.