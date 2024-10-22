Shreya Ghoshal Helps Fan Propose To His Girlfriend During Kolkata Concert, Sings For Them: 'Achhe Se Karna' (VIDEO)

Shreya Ghoshal once again amazed her fans when she helped a man publicly propose to his girlfriend during her concert.Ghoshal recently performed in Kolkata on October 19, 2024, as a part of her All Hearts Tour. During her show, she spotted a man in the crowd holding a placard that read, "Shreya! You’re my second love."

Shreya paused her concert and asked the man, "Then who’s your first love?" Later, the fan introduces himself as Rishi and his girlfriend as Antara; he expresses his wish to propose to his girlfriend. In response, the singer says, "Propose karna toh achche se karna. You have one chance. You’re doing it publicly. Everyone is watching, thousands of people here."

Check out the video:

During the proposal, Shreya also teased the couple, asking, "Main mantra padh du..." Not just that, Shreya also dedicated her hit song Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai to the couple from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Shreya's heartfelt gesture left her fans in awe of her. A user commented, "Really wonderful, Shreya. Must be a dream come true for the would be couple. All the best to Rishi and Antara." Another user added, "I'm giggling this is so cute."

"What a sweetheart she is," another said. A comment read, "That was such a special moment...and the way Shreya interacted with them...she is such a lovely person...it was magical yesterday."

Shreya will be performing next in Chandigarh on October 27. Followed by Lucknow on December 21, in Indore on January 11 and in Surat on January 18. While International venues include Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.