 Shreya Ghoshal Helps Fan Propose To His Girlfriend During Kolkata Concert, Sings For Them: 'Achhe Se Karna' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShreya Ghoshal Helps Fan Propose To His Girlfriend During Kolkata Concert, Sings For Them: 'Achhe Se Karna' (VIDEO)

Shreya Ghoshal Helps Fan Propose To His Girlfriend During Kolkata Concert, Sings For Them: 'Achhe Se Karna' (VIDEO)

Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently performed in Kolkata on October 19, 2024, as a part of her All Hearts Tour.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:13 PM IST
article-image

Shreya Ghoshal once again amazed her fans when she helped a man publicly propose to his girlfriend during her concert.Ghoshal recently performed in Kolkata on October 19, 2024, as a part of her All Hearts Tour. During her show, she spotted a man in the crowd holding a placard that read, "Shreya! You’re my second love."

Shreya paused her concert and asked the man, "Then who’s your first love?" Later, the fan introduces himself as Rishi and his girlfriend as Antara; he expresses his wish to propose to his girlfriend. In response, the singer says, "Propose karna toh achche se karna. You have one chance. You’re doing it publicly. Everyone is watching, thousands of people here."

Check out the video:

Read Also
Did Shreya Ghoshal Accidentally Share Tweet About Being Snubbed By Karan Johar in Tum Kya Mile Post?...
article-image
Read Also
Shreya Ghoshal Says Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Sent 'Shivers Down My Spine', POSTPONES Concert In...
article-image

During the proposal, Shreya also teased the couple, asking, "Main mantra padh du..." Not just that, Shreya also dedicated her hit song Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai to the couple from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

FPJ Shorts
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Participate In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Nomination On October 23 In Kalpetta, Wayanad
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Participate In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Nomination On October 23 In Kalpetta, Wayanad
Massive Ruckus At Waqf Law JPC Meet After TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injures Himself By 'Breaking' A Glass Bottle (VIDEO)
Massive Ruckus At Waqf Law JPC Meet After TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injures Himself By 'Breaking' A Glass Bottle (VIDEO)
Delhi: Home Ministry Extends Bangladeshi Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit
Delhi: Home Ministry Extends Bangladeshi Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit

Shreya's heartfelt gesture left her fans in awe of her. A user commented, "Really wonderful, Shreya. Must be a dream come true for the would be couple. All the best to Rishi and Antara." Another user added, "I'm giggling this is so cute."

"What a sweetheart she is," another said. A comment read, "That was such a special moment...and the way Shreya interacted with them...she is such a lovely person...it was magical yesterday."

Read Also
'Deeply Affected': Singer Shreya Ghoshal Postpones Kolkata Concert Over RG Kar Issue
article-image

Shreya will be performing next in Chandigarh on October 27. Followed by Lucknow on December 21, in Indore on January 11 and in Surat on January 18. While International venues include Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'Had Anxiety, Wasn't Great In Crowds': Ariana Grande Apologises To Elvira For Declining Photo...

'Had Anxiety, Wasn't Great In Crowds': Ariana Grande Apologises To Elvira For Declining Photo...

I Believe Alia And Ranveer Are At A Point In Their Careers Where Everyone Else Aspires To Be, Says...

I Believe Alia And Ranveer Are At A Point In Their Careers Where Everyone Else Aspires To Be, Says...

Salman Khan Resumes Sikandar Shoot Amid Death Threats By Lawrence Bishnoi: Report

Salman Khan Resumes Sikandar Shoot Amid Death Threats By Lawrence Bishnoi: Report

Zeenat Aman Recalls How She Broke Her 'Modern Image' To Get Cast By Raj Kapoor In Satyam Shivam...

Zeenat Aman Recalls How She Broke Her 'Modern Image' To Get Cast By Raj Kapoor In Satyam Shivam...