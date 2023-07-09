 Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar Thank Fans For Prayers As Their Newborn Baby Is Out Of NICU: 'Dil Se Shukriya'
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 21

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image

Popular television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 21. Soon after becoming a father, Shoaib had announced that they had a premature baby and he was kept in NICU due to his poor health. Now, the actor took to his Instagram story to share his son's health update.

Shoaib-Dipika share son's health update

Shoaib said that the baby has been shifted out of the NICU, however, he will be hospitalised for a few more days for observation. The actor also thanked their fans and well-wishes for their prayers.

article-image

He wrote, "Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din aur hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye. Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega."

Dipika reposted her husband's story and added praying and love emojis.

A few days back, Shoaib shared first picture with Dipika after welcoming baby.

Both the actors are all smiles in the picture which is clicked at the hospital. In the caption, Shoaib mentioned the birth date of their newborn baby and wrote, "The parenthood journey begins." He also added a red heart emoji.

Take a look at his post here:

Shoaib has also been sharing his son's health update regularly on his official YouTube channel.

When Dipika suffered a miscarriage

During her pregnancy, Dipika had revealed that she had conceived a child earlier too, but unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage. She had said that it was the first time she had conceived and that her entire family, including Shoaib, were all excited and had even planned everything till the delivery.

Shoaib-Dipika's love story

Shoaib and Dipika are quite active on social media platforms and they keep treating their fans with their loved-up pictures and fun reels.

They tied the knot on February 22, 2018. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale. They met on the sets of the popular daily show 'Sasural Simar Ka', became friends and eventually fell in love.

article-image

