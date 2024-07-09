 Shilpa Shetty On How Multi-Starrer Film Is No Assurance For Box Office Numbers: 'If You Have Popular Casting...'
Phir Milenge, directed by Revathi was inspired by the 1993 Hollywood film Philadelphia

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a well-known face of the entertainment industry. She recently spills the beans on how a multi-starrer film is no assurance for box office numbers. She recalled her 2004 film Phir Milenge starring, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by Revathi.

The film story revolves around the subject of AIDS. It is said as Shetty's best performance, as she was nominated for Filmfare Awards, IIFA Awards, Screen Awards, and Zee Cine Awards for the film.

Here’s What Shilpa Stated

Shilpa feels that there is no assurance that a big star cast can give you box office numbers. According to her, “There is no assurance, if you have a big cast, a popular casting, it's no assurance that the film will bring good box office numbers. Phir Milenge was a beautiful film and am grateful to Revathi for making this, and having me in it."

She further added, "When Revathi came to me with Phir Milenge, the film did not have Salman Khan or Abhishek Bachchan. I even thought that she would make this one with the new faces. I said yes because I loved the story and wanted it to be made as it is an important issue."

The actress also shed light on an incident that happened to her during the promotion of the film. She expressed, “While we were promoting the film, a girl just stood up and shared with us that I have HIV and want to live like a normal person, she said that she loved that there's been a film made on this. That moment touched me and I was happier being a part of it."

All About The Film Phir Milenge

However, the film failed to make it’s mark at the box office. It somehow impacted the audience with Shilpa’s performance as she was lauded for her portrayal of an HIV+ patient. It was inspired by the 1993 Hollywood film Philadelphia.

