'She's Not My Best Friend': Sana Makbul Calls Out Mahhi Vij’s ‘Bechari’ Card After She Breaks Down While Revealing Refusing Alimony On Bigg Boss 20

'She Is Not My Best Friend': Sana Makbul Takes Dig At Mahhi Vij’s ‘Bechari’ Card After She Breaks Down While Revealing Refusing Alimony On Bigg Boss 20 |

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul appears to have taken another dig at Mahhi Vij amid the ongoing controversy surrounding their equation. The actress recently hit back at a social media user who labelled her a “homewrecker” for allegedly spending time with Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi’s estranged husband. Sana questioned the claim and asked the troll whose ex-husband she was supposedly hanging out with.

Sana Makbul hits back at troll

Sana shared a screenshot of a social media post accusing Mahhi of playing the “bechari” card. Reacting to it, she clarified her equation with Mahhi, writing, “Firstly let’s start here, she is not my best frnd, she was just a frnd fyi.”

Firstly let’s start here , she is not my best frnd, she was just a frnd fyi https://t.co/QYpGT5nDeL — Sana Makbul (@SANAKHAN_93) October 24, 2026

A user wrote on social media, “Not interested in Sana she is mad she is roaming with jay all the time she could homewrecker.” Responding to the comment, Sana said, “Hanging out with Jay? When and where trollers be like? Mujhe bhi batao? Please whose X husband i m hanging out with?”

🤣🤣🤣🤣 hanging out with Jay ? When and where 😜 trollers be like ? Mujhe bhi batao ? Please whose X husband i m hanging out with ??? — Sana Makbul (@SANAKHAN_93) October 23, 2026

Mahhi Vij broke down emotionally on Bigg Boss 20 while opening up about the challenges of single motherhood following her separation from Jay Bhanushali. Speaking to fellow contestants, the actress revealed that she had neither accepted alimony nor asked for maintenance from Jay, despite him being willing to support her financially. “I didn’t take a single penny in alimony or even ask for maintenance. I’m here on my merit, only so that my daughter’s life is secured,” she said. Mahhi further recalled that the judge had urged her four times to reconsider her decision, but she stood by it because she believed the money was hard-earned by Jay. “It’s his hard-earned money,” she explained, adding that Jay had never refused to help her and that “his entire locker is open for me.” The actress also spoke about how her life revolves around their daughter, Tara, while Jay encourages her to step out and live her life.

Sana Makbul and Mahhi Vij were once known to share a close friendship, often sharing pictures and videos together on social media. However, speculation about a fallout between the two began in late August 2026, when fans reportedly noticed that they no longer followed each other on Instagram. The rumours gained momentum after Sana posted a strongly worded note about an unnamed former friend, accusing her of defaming her and portraying herself as a “bichari” (helpless woman). Although Sana did not name anyone, social media users began linking the post to Mahhi.

The speculation about their breaking friendship intensified in September 2026, when Sana shared cryptic posts about a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, saying she knew the person’s “true colours”. Since Mahhi was a contestant on the show and the two were reportedly no longer following each other, fans linked the remarks to her.