Bigg Boss 20: Rohit Shetty To Replace Salman Khan In Upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Fans Request 'Bash Mahhi Vij'

Salman Khan will not be hosting the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. The Bollywood superstar announced his absence during Sunday's episode, citing prior commitments. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will reportedly step in as the host in his place.

Why Will Salman Khan Not Host The Upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar?

Salman announced during Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 20 that he would be missing the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes due to prior commitments. While the actor did not elaborate on the reason, Rohit Shetty is expected to take over hosting duties in his absence.

Fans are now curious to see how Rohit will handle the contestants and address the ongoing conflicts inside the house. Reacting to the development, one user on X wrote, "Salman will never take Mahi's class, so makers had to bring in Rohit Shetty for that." Another wrote, "If Rohit Shetty is coming next WKV. We should ask him to tell Qazi those which will improve his game and give him clarity, instead of blind praising." One speculated, "Maybe Salman let Rohit to take their class, becoz Mahi is close to Salman." One requested, "Rohit sir, bash Mahhi ji."

Salman will never take Mahi's class, so makers had to bring in Rohit Shetty for that Whatever the script is for this coming WKV, one thing is guaranteed that Mahi will get bashed #BiggBoss20 #QaziTouqeer — Tipsy (@tedhibaat1) October 19, 2026

I wish Rohit Shetty bolay, Kanika agay janay k liye aur kitni PR ki support chahye? Kya ap ke liye aur script likhwa don….kitni cringe lag rahi yah sab karty hoye ap ko idea bhi nahi…🫣😃 #QaziTouqeer • #BiggBoss20 • #BB20 — Meera (@dua_meera) October 18, 2026

If Rohit Shetty is coming next wkv. We should ask him to tell Qazi those which will improve his game and give him clarity,instead of blind praising.. - Expose his so called friends wat they did behind - Tell him we love his serious/sensible side too #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 — vio (@vvioliate) October 18, 2026

@BiggBoss_Tak Maybe Salman let Rohit to take their class, becoz Mahi is close to Salman — ℍ𝕚𝕛𝕣𝕒𝕥 𝔸𝕞𝕚𝕣𝕚 🇦🇫 (@HijratAmiri89) October 19, 2026

@BiggBoss_Tak Rohit Sir Bash Mahi Vij💀 — MC STAN ARMY 🦁🐅 (@abdisha66805687) October 19, 2026

Previously, several celebrities have stepped in to host Bigg Boss in Salman’s absence. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has also taken over hosting duties during Bigg Boss 18 and Bigg Boss 19. Meanwhile, Farah Khan hosted Bigg Boss 8’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in 2015 and replaced Salman during Bigg Boss 16 in 2023. Karan Johar, too, stepped in during Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 17 when Salman was unavailable due to prior commitments.

Besides Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Monster, his upcoming action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-starring Nayanthara. According to recent reports, the film has entered its final filming phase, with an intense action schedule planned ahead of its expected Eid 2027 release. Meanwhile, his war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, previously titled Battle of Galwan, is in post-production, with its final cut yet to be locked.