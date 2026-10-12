Shekhar Suman Defends Right To Peaceful Protests, Says They Are 'Part Of Society' Amid Anti-CEC Stir

Actor Shekhar Suman has spoken in support of peaceful protests, calling them an important part of both politics and society. His remarks come amid ongoing demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Shekhar said protests were a way for people to raise their concerns and draw the government's attention to their demands. He also pointed out that collective public voices could encourage those in power to respond.

“Protest toh politics ka hissa hai aur society ka bhi ek hissa hai. Protest toh hum tab se karte hain, jab hum bade hote hain. Jab humein kuch nahi milta, toh hum ghar mein protest shuru kar dete hain ki humein yeh chahiye, woh chahiye,” Shekhar said during his recent appearance on The Lallantop.

He further explained that people should protest when their demands remain unmet, adding, “Agar aapki maangein poori nahi ho rahi hain, toh protest karna shuru kijiye. Jab janta ki ek saamuhik awaaz uthti hai, toh sarkar bhi uss par thodi tawajjo deti hai, thoda dhyaan deti hai. Aur yeh hota rehna chahiye.”

The actor also described protests as a positive force in society and said people should raise their voices whenever they feel the need to address an issue. “Har insaan ko apni jagah, apne mukaam par, jahan bhi woh hai, jis bhi cheez ke liye zaroorat ho, uske liye protest karna chahiye. I see it as a very positive thing in society.”

Security Tightened Amid Anti-CEC Protests

Shekhar's comments come as demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar have led to heightened security in the national capital. Several political leaders and activists have reportedly been detained amid the protests.

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. They were subsequently released.

All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora was also detained while protesting at Dilli Haat in the INA area.

The demonstrations continued on Sunday, while Opposition parties planned a march to the Supreme Court on Monday.