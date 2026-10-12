Kritika Kamra Returns To X After Instagram 'Censored' Her Amid CJP Protests, Hits Back At 'Self Proclaimed Gyaanis'

Actress Kritika Kamra returned to X (formerly known as Twitter) after staying away from the social media platform since December 2025. The Matka King actress announced her comeback, saying she wanted to amplify truthful voices and alleging that Instagram was censoring her content.

In one of her latest posts, Kritika wrote, "Back to this hellhole of a platform to amplify truthful voices because @instagram is censoring me and because I feel HOPE again. We, the people, are in this together. To everyone fighting the good fight for our rights and our constitution, I salute you and I'm deeply grateful."

Back to this hellhole of a platform to amplify truthful voices because @instagram is censoring me and because I feel HOPE again. We, the people, are in this together. To everyone fighting the good fight for our rights and our constitution, I salute you and I’m deeply grateful. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) October 12, 2026

It remains unclear which of Kritika's posts were allegedly censored by Instagram. However, her latest statement appears to indicate her support for the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Kritika Kamra Hits Back At Trolls

Soon after announcing her return, Kritika faced criticism from some X users. The actress, however, responded to her detractors and made it clear that she was not new to online criticism.

Without naming anyone or referring to a specific post, she wrote, "All the self proclaimed gyaanis and gyaanus trying to engagement farm with their cute little insults, sit down. I’m not new here."

All the self proclaimed gyaanis and gyaanus trying to engagement farm with their cute little insults, sit down. I’m not new here. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) October 12, 2026

Kritika has previously used social media to express her political views and speak out on issues she believes in. During the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in 2020, she had criticised those supporting the legislation while targeting Muslims.

At the time, she tweeted, "Please let's stop calling them pro CAA. Let's call them what they are - Anti Muslim. They don't give a damn about CAA, they just hate the fact that Muslims have the same rights as them."

Celebrities Extend Support To Anti-CEC Protests

Kritika is among several celebrities who have expressed support for the demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Vijay Varma, Zayn Marie and Vrajesh Hirjee are among those who have spoken out amid the ongoing controversy.

The protests have also led to police detentions in Delhi and Mumbai. In the national capital, several demonstrators, including CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, were detained ahead of the planned gathering at Jantar Mantar as security arrangements were tightened. They were later released.

Protests continued in Delhi on Sunday, while All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was also detained by the Delhi Police at Connaught Place.

In Mumbai, actor Imran Khan and Zayn Marie Khan, actor Aamir Khan's niece, were detained by the Mumbai Police on October 10 during a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan.