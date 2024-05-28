Sheezan Khan Reveals Losing Weight To Come Out Of 'Darkest Phase,' Calls His Transformation 'Personal'

Sheezan Khan, last seen in Colors TV's show 'Chand Jalne Laga,' opposite Kanika Mann as the parallel lead took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his astonishing transformation from March 2023 to May 2024. While the actor is in his best shape this year, he opened up about what was the driving force behind this transformation for him.

Talking to India Forums about the same, Sheezan states that this transformation for him was very personal. He further states that he did so to get out of the 'darkest phase' of his life. Sheezan reveals of going out of shape after falling sick and that this time he decided to transform for himself and no body else, not even his public appearances. The actor says, ''Every time I changed my physique, it was basically for a role. But when I wanted to come out from my darkest phase I decided that now I want to do things for myself. So it was for me, my health, and nothing else - not even my public appearance. Because I have always been a fit guy. I wanted to stand for myself brick by brick. The reason for my transformation is very personal.”

The actor opens up on losing 9 kilos in the past one year and reveals falling sick and being on saline and glucose. He states that even though he got better with time, his appearance and physique weren't the same anymore. He reveals working seven days a week and twice everyday. The Ali Baba-Dastaan-e-Kabul actor says, ''Until December, my physique wasn’t that bad. Then I got very sick and was on saline and glucose. I did get better with time, but my appearance wasn’t good. I was looking shapeless in a lot of ways. And I must confess before starting my weight loss journey, I ate everything that I wanted to. I didn’t continue it for very long.''

For the unversed, Sheezan Khan was put behind the bars after his co star and rumored girlfrend Tunisha Sharma commited suicide on the sets of their show 'Ali Baba-Dastan-e-Kabul.' The actor was accused of abettment by Tunisha's mother.