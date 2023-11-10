Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Bombay HC Rejects Actor Sheezan Khan's Plea To Quash FIR Against Him |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday (November 10) dismissed the plea filed by actor Sheezan Khan in which the actor pleaded for the quashing of the FIR against him for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-star Tunisha Sharma in December, 2022. The court's decision means that Sheezan Khan will continue to be an accused in the case.

What does the FIR mention?

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case, revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days before the unfortunate incident. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to take the extreme step, said Mumbai police.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in a room on her set

According to Waliv police, they had received information that after a tea break, that actress Tunisha Sharma went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police were informed. The police broke the door open and found her hanging.

Waliv Police arrested Sheezan Khan, her co-actor after a case of the abetment to suicide was registered against him. A case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against the accused, Waliv Police had said.

