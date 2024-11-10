 'She Wants To Scream & Cry': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'SAD' Reaction Goes Viral As Varun Dhawan Talks About Family Planning (VIDEO)
Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan recently appeared on a show together to promote their latest release, Citadel Honey Bunny. While at it, Varun opened up on starting a family with wife Natasha Dalal, and netizens noticed that Samantha looked "sad and lost" during the segment. "She just wants to scream and cry badly," a fan wrote.

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan recently appeared on a show together to promote their latest release, Citadel Honey Bunny, and while at it the latter opened up on starting a family and welcoming a baby girl. As he spoke, fans felt that Samantha "looked like she wanted to cry", and a video of her reaction has now gone viral.

Varun and Samantha appeared on The Hollywood Reporter, during which, the Badlapur actor was heard saying, "It was a major period when Natasha and I wanted to start our family. I had a yearning that I want my own family and I connected with Bunny (his character) because of that hunger for a family..."

However, as he spoke, netizens noticed that Samantha looked visibly sad and lost in thoughts for a few minutes before quickly regaining her composure in front of the audience. Calling her reaction heartbreaking, fans commented, "She just wants to scream and cry badly". Another fan wrote, "My heart wrenched while seeing this part of the interview".

"It's not women fault all she wanted was love in return," a user wrote, hinting at her divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya.

For those unversed, Samantha and Chaitanya got engaged in 2017 after dating for several years. In 2019, they tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony. However, they announced their divorce in 2021, leaving their fans heartbroken.

Post their divorce, Samantha was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, myositis, due to which she even took a break from work before returning with Citadel Honey Bunny. On the other hand, Chaitanya found love once again in actress Sobhita Dhulipala, and the two are reportedly set to get married by the end of this year.

