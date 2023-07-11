'She Doesn't Exist For Me': Suchithra Krishnamoorthi Not Ready To Forgive Preity Zinta Over Divorce With Shekhar Kapur

Actress Preity Zinta and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi found themselves embroiled in a bitter feud back in the early 2000s, with Suchitra pointing fingers at Preity for her failed marriage to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

Recent comments from Suchitra suggest that even after more than 15 years since their divorce, she still holds a grudge against Preity, claiming that she doesn't even acknowledge her existence.

Suchitra and Shekhar Kapur tied the knot in 1997 but decided to part ways in 2006. The actress publicly revealed that her husband had been unfaithful, and in the aftermath of their divorce, she penned a poignant poem on her blog, referring to a mysterious "maneater" who had caused a rift between her and Shekhar. While she didn't explicitly name Preity in her blog, she did confirm her identity during various interviews at that time.

SUCHITRA STILLS HOLDS GRUDGES AGAINST PREITY ZINTA

In a recent interview with a media outlet, Preity's alleged words to Suchitra were brought up: "I am the number one actress, and you don't even work—you're a homemaker. Suchitra, do not talk to me this way. You must consult a psychiatrist as your mind is not stable."

When asked about her response to Preity's remarks, Suchitra confidently stated, "I didn't need to respond. It's a free world, and she can say whatever she likes. I take great Gpride in being a homemaker. I dedicated 20 years of my life to being a full-time mom, and I am extremely proud of that."

Furthermore, Suchitra added, "People have the right to say whatever they want. Lies spread quickly, but the truth endures."

SHE HAD ALSO CHALLENGED LEGAL ACTION

Back in 2007, during an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi even challenged Preity Zinta to take legal action against her if she believed she was being wrongly accused. "She can say what she wants. If she thinks it's not about her and that I am mistaken, she should sue me,"

Suchitra boldly stated. Despite the tumultuous situation, rumors circulated that Preity reached out to Suchitra to offer an apology and even extended an invitation for her and her daughter Kaveri to attend the premiere of her film "Jaan-E-Mann." However, Suchitra refused the gesture.

SUCHITRA NOT READY TO FORGIVE PREITY ZINTA

During her most recent interview, Suchitra emphasized that she has not yet forgiven Preity, explaining, "I don't need to forgive her. She holds no place in my consciousness. All these things simply don't exist for me, and I'm in a good space because of it."

Clearly, Suchitra believes that Preity no longer has any significance in her life.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta has moved on and is now happily married to Gene Goodenough. In 2021, the couple welcomed twins, adding a new chapter to Preity's life.