Shah Rukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' clocks 28 years

Old is gold! Whether you want romance, comedy, drama or any genre in between, there is Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi-starrer 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' that you can watch multiple times and never get bored.

As Kundan Shah's directorial completed 28 years today since it was released, fans have flooded social media with their fond memories attached to the evergreen film.

"Sunil from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is an emotion. Such a relatable character. We all have had failures in love, we can feel what Sunil felt. SRK portrayed it really well. #28YearsOfKHKN," a netizen tweeted.

Another Twitter user wrote," Wow it's 28 years of now of my most favourite movie kabhi haan kabhi naa beautiful fantastic and greatest performance by Shahrukh Khan and lovely story and songs are amazing."

Released in 1994, 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' features SRK in the lead role of Sunil, an aspiring musician, who doesn't have a promising academic score. While Sunil loves Anna, a member of his band, he is unable to confess his feelings to her. The film also witnessed a love triangle between Sunil, Anna and Chris (played by Deepak Tijori).

The film beautifully explained that no matter how strong your feelings are or how truly you care for someone, but love just can't be forced.

Reportedly, 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' is also Shah Rukh's favourite movie. Several reports also stated that he had sold advance tickets of the movie at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre.

On the completion of 28 years of the film, Suchitra took to Instagram and thanked fans for showering the film with loads of love over the years.

"Thanks for all the love. Always," she wrote alongside one of the stills from the film.

Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, late Rita Bhaduri, and Ashutosh Gowariker also starred in the evergreen film.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:21 PM IST