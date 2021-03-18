Shashi Kapoor birthday special: Where commercial meets cerebral cinema

Years ago, a celebrated editor of a famous women's magazine wrote about Shashi Kapoor, “Almost all educated female cine-goers in India have a sapiosexual crush on Shashi Kapoor.” So very true. But, one hastens to add that the actor-director and producer Shashi Kapoor was not just idolised by scores of female fans, he was a veritable cynosure of all eyes. His Adonis looks, ultra-refined manners, seraphic smile and sophisticated bearing made him a darling of the movie buffs.

The decade of 1960s witnessed a plethora of heroes. Many of them were pretty successful. Shammi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Biswajeet, Joy Mukherjee, among others had a steady fan following. Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand were already established actors and stars. Yet, a couple of heroes had a Paul Newman-type cerebral presence. They were Shashi Kapoor and Sanjay Khan, who’d love to read Sarte, Camus and Heidegger when they were not shooting. That intense reading along with the profound understanding of Shakespearean characters, thanks to his wife Jennifer Kendal, Shashi Kapoor emerged as an actor of oceanic depth.