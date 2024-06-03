Sharmin Segal REACTS To Getting Trolled Over Her Heeramandi Performance: 'Gave My All To Alamzeb’s Character'

Since Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on Netflix, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal, has been brutally trolled for portraying Alamzeb in the series.

Now, finally, the actress broke her silence on the trolling and told News18 that, in the end, the audience is the king. "As a creative person, it’s very important to acknowledge that. They have a right to their opinion, positive or negative. That’s one thing that gives me perspective and allows me to be okay," she added.

Further, she said that she had given her all to Alamzeb’s character. "We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don’t talk about. It’s perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree,” she added.

The 28-year-old actress revealed that she was not looking at many reviews following the release of Heeramandi; however, slowly, she realised that she was missing out on a lot of love that she was getting.

I’ve now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all. The audience’s opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself,” Sharmin concluded.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also starred Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Indresh Malik, among others.

On Monday, Bhansali confirmed renewing Heeramandi for season 2. He told Variety that in the second season, the women will come from Lahore to the film world and will leave Lahore after the partition.

"Most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. So that journey in the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. So that's the second season we are planning, let's see where it goes," added the report.